No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey beats Minnesota State 6-0

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey beat Minnesota State Mankato 6-0 at LaBahn Arena.

The Badgers scored five first period goals to take the lead.

Sophomore forward Kirsten Simms and redshirt junior forward Lacey Eden both scores a pair of goals , while sophomore defender Caroline Harvey had three assists

The Badgers improve to 5-0 on the year. They will play the Mavericks on Friday at 7:00 P.M.

