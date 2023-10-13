No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey beats Minnesota State 6-0
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey beat Minnesota State Mankato 6-0 at LaBahn Arena.
The Badgers scored five first period goals to take the lead.
Sophomore forward Kirsten Simms and redshirt junior forward Lacey Eden both scores a pair of goals , while sophomore defender Caroline Harvey had three assists
The Badgers improve to 5-0 on the year. They will play the Mavericks on Friday at 7:00 P.M.
