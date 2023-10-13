One person injured in Fitchburg shooting

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by gunfire early Friday morning.

Fitchburg Police says officers were sent to the 200 block of Deer Valley Road in Fitchburg for reports of shots fired.

Once on scene police found one person with a gun shot wound, they were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did find bullet casings and spent bullets on scene.

The shooting is under investigation but police believe this was an isolated incident.

Fitchburg PD asks anyone with more information who did not already speak with police to contact the department at (608) 270-4300.

We will update this story with more information as it is released.

