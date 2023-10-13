Our First Alert Days Are Here

Commuting and Friday sports likely to be impacted
Final totals will be from 1" to over 2 1/2"
Final totals will be from 1" to over 2 1/2"(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Gusty winds continue
  • Showers taper off on Saturday evening
  • Sunday will be the best day out of the weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are now in the thick of our 1st First Alert Day.  Yesterday was a wet one as well, but it was only just the beginning.  By midnight, MSN Airport received approximately .4″ of rain.  Today and tomorrow, we’re expected to add more to that amount.

A storm system to our west continues to pump plenty of moisture into our area through the beginning of the weekend.  There may be periods when the rain tapers off, but these are just the breaks between the heavier lines of showers and potentially thunderstorms.  Today’s winds are already beginning to gust to about 25 mph, but up to 35 mph will also be in the mix, particularly this afternoon

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Periods of moderate to heavy rain will continue tonight and into tomorrow morning.  Starting later in the afternoon, showers will begin to lighten; by the evening, all the rain should be over.  Total accumulations from this storm will likely range from 1 to 2 ½ “.  This is going to be great for the drought situation, and I’m sure we’ll see the results on our next drought monitor map.

Looking Ahead...

Sunday of course will be the better day of the weekend, but we’re not really expecting to see much sun during the morning.  Clouds will linger through the morning and the sun will begin to make an appearance later on.  But the start of the work week looks sunny and dry with temperatures beginning to come back into the mid-50s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison
The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations

Latest News

First Alert Day
First Alert Day Friday & Saturday
Flooding could be a risk
Wet and Windy First Alert Days Coming
First Alert Days Issued
Messy Days Heading Into The Weekend
Heavy Rain Ahead
Heavy Rain Event Late Week