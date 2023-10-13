Our First Alert Days Are Here

Gusty winds continue

Showers taper off on Saturday evening

Sunday will be the best day out of the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We are now in the thick of our 1st First Alert Day. Yesterday was a wet one as well, but it was only just the beginning. By midnight, MSN Airport received approximately .4″ of rain. Today and tomorrow, we’re expected to add more to that amount.

A storm system to our west continues to pump plenty of moisture into our area through the beginning of the weekend. There may be periods when the rain tapers off, but these are just the breaks between the heavier lines of showers and potentially thunderstorms. Today’s winds are already beginning to gust to about 25 mph, but up to 35 mph will also be in the mix, particularly this afternoon

What’s Coming Up...

Periods of moderate to heavy rain will continue tonight and into tomorrow morning. Starting later in the afternoon, showers will begin to lighten; by the evening, all the rain should be over. Total accumulations from this storm will likely range from 1 to 2 ½ “. This is going to be great for the drought situation, and I’m sure we’ll see the results on our next drought monitor map.

Looking Ahead...

Sunday of course will be the better day of the weekend, but we’re not really expecting to see much sun during the morning. Clouds will linger through the morning and the sun will begin to make an appearance later on. But the start of the work week looks sunny and dry with temperatures beginning to come back into the mid-50s.

