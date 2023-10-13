Platteville Police Dept. denounces social media claims of brutality

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Platteville Police Department says an inaccurate social media post is circling the internet, accusing officers of brutally beating a man when responding to a crisis call.

Chief Doug McKinley said officers did not beat up a man who lives on East Madison St in Platteville, despite what a Facebook post shared on Thursday said. He said the post does not accurately describe how officers responded to a mental health distress call late Tuesday night.

Two people called NBC15 News asking we look into it and one person shared it with us via Facebook Messenger. It shows a man with an injured face lying in a hospital bed.

NBC15 News is not sharing the post, including the graphic images or divulging the person’s name at this time.

According to Chief McKinley, three officers responded to the medical health distress call just before midnight on Tuesday. He said a resident called because another resident in the home was having a mental health crisis and was hurting himself.

“We were also advised that when we arrived initially upon the scene, that the patient was screaming and banging their head on the counter and some appliances in the home,” Chief McKinley said. “That’s when we believe that he injured his face.”

Chief McKinley said when officers arrived, the man jumped through a first-story closed window, shattering the glass, further injuring himself. Officers then displayed tasers, but did not use them. Then, officers spoke to the individual, who they eventually handcuffed, for his own protection. Officers also administered tourniquets to prevent more bleeding and took to him to a hospital.

Chief McKinley said he would not usually put out a press release about a mental health crisis call in order to protect the impacted person’s privacy. However, due to the social media post, Chief McKinley felt the need to correct what he called misinformation.

NBC15 News reached out to an individual who wrote the social media post but have not heard back. We also requested the body camera footage from the Platteville Police Department.

