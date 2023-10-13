Republicans tweak Brewers stadium repair plan to cut the total public contribution by $54 million

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin announced Thursday that they have scaled back their plan to help fund repairs at the Milwaukee Brewers’ stadium by $54 million, clearing the way for a vote on the state Assembly floor next week.

Reports commissioned by the Brewers and another by a state consultant found American Family Field’s glass outfield doors, seats and concourses should be replaced, its luxury suites and technology such as its sound system and video scoreboard need upgrades, and its signature retractable roof needs repairs. Fire suppression systems, parking lots, elevators and escalators need work, too.

Assembly Republicans released a bill in September that called for the state to contribute $411 million and the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to contribute a combined $200 million from 2024 through 2050. The Brewers have agreed to chip in $100 million and extend their lease at American Family Field through 2050, keeping Major League Baseball in its smallest market for at least an additional 27 years.

The team so far has not threatened to leave Milwaukee if it doesn’t get public help, but relocation is always a possibility if a city willing to pay the team’s bills steps forward.

FILE - American Family Field is seen Sept. 15, 2023, in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Republican legislators announced Thursday, Oct. 12, that they have scaled back their plan to help fund repairs at the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium by $54 million, clearing the way for a vote on the state Assembly floor next week. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)

Republicans touted the proposal, stressing that income taxes on Brewers employees would cover the state’s expenditures and residents would not face any new taxes. But Milwaukee-area leaders argued the cash-strapped city and county can’t afford such sizeable contributions. The city increased its sales tax by 2% and the county doubled its sales tax this year as part of a plan to avoid bankruptcy and deep cuts to services.

Rep. Robert Brooks, the plan’s chief architect, unveiled changes Thursday that would call for the city and county to each contribute $67.5 million through 2050. Their total combined contribution would now be $135 million.

The state’s contribution remains unchanged. The plan also assumes the Brewers will stick to their $100 million commitment.

The changes also call for a study on developing restaurants and bars on the stadium’s parking lots to generate more sales taxes.

The Assembly’s state affairs committee approved the changes Thursday. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the full chamber will vote Tuesday. He called the new plan a “win-win-win” for the Brewers, local leaders and the state.

Assembly approval would send the bill to the state Senate, which could make more changes. Brian Radday, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the changes.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers supports the revised plan, his spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, said in an email to The Associated Press. She called the proposal “a compromise that ensures the Milwaukee Brewers and Major League Baseball remain in Wisconsin for future generations.”

A spokesperson for the Brewers had no immediate comment.

