Screamin' Acres Haunted Houses bring nightmares to life for another year

By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Screamin’ Acres Haunted Houses has opened its doors for another ten terrifying nights this year.

One of Wisconsin’s scariest haunted attractions right outside of Madison is open Sept 30th, Oct 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th, 28th, and Nov 3rd.

Screamin’ Acres has entirely redesigned one of it’s most popular areas, “Side Effects,” and created the all-new “Side Effects: RECHARGED!”. This black lit, 3-D freak show will have guests brave enough to enter, questioning what is real and what might be part of their imagination. Screamin’ Acres has also added 3,000 square feet of terrifying outdoor haunt, where blood-curdling screams can be heard all around the area.

The haunted attraction was started by then 14-year-old Jacob Eugster on his family farm in Stoughton as a way of making a little extra money for college. Now it has grown to four different haunted attractions and over 30,000 square feet of nightmare-inducing thrills with terrifying actors and world class makeup artists.

