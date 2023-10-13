Study ranks MSN most expensive airport for domestic flights

Dane County Regional Airport
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new study places Dane County Regional Airport as the most expensive airport in the nation for domestic departures.

The study from Lendingtree looked into the rise in pricing of tickets for domestic flights across the U.S. The primary findings show that the average cost of national domestic ticket pricing rose by 9.8% in the past year.

MSN ranked #5 for highest rise in ticket pricing with a 16.6% increase, as well as #1 for most expensive domestic ticket prices. The average cost for a domestic flight from MSN is $538, joining only an airport in Anchorage, Alaska in averaging over $500.

MSN Director of Marketing and Communications Michael Riechers says the airport has no direct influence on ticket prices, and that pricing is the responsibility of airlines.

The study also found that only 5 out of the 100 largest airports saw an average drop for ticket prices.

