Sun Prairie woman gets 18-month sentence for crash that killed bicyclist

Okima Jones, 44, was sentenced Friday to serve a year and six months in prison, followed by two years of extended supervision.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie woman who killed a bicycle rider while she was driving under the influence last year was sentenced to less than two years in prison Friday, according to court records.

In June, she pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent operation/vehicle and operating with a PAC >=0.15. She was handed a $150 fine for the second charge at the time.

According to the original Madison Police Department reports, officers responded shortly before 4 a.m., on June 7, 2022, to the intersection of Mineral Point Road and S. High Point Road after receiving reports a wreck involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, investigators determined that a vehicle hit a bicyclist.

Taylor Dunn, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Dunn died from injuries sustained because of the wreck.

Family and friends of Dunn gathered in June at Leeson Park, in his hometown of Beloit, to celebrate his life and remember him. They each lit up paper lanterns and balloons before releasing them into the sky.

