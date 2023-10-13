Traffic moving again following crash on the beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The crash that stopped traffic on the beltline for about an hour Friday morning was cleared just before 12:30 p.m.

Two lanes were blocked due to a crash around 11:15 a.m.

Traffic was stopped between Gammon Rd and Whitney Way on US 12/14 West.

It was not clear how long this crash would affect traffic on the beltline. Although cars had started to move slowly just after 11:30.

The Wisconsin DOT estimated it would be cleared after an hour.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.