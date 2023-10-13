Traffic moving again following crash on the beltline

Traffic stopped on beltline due to crash Friday morning.
Traffic stopped on beltline due to crash Friday morning.(Wisconsin DOT)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The crash that stopped traffic on the beltline for about an hour Friday morning was cleared just before 12:30 p.m.

Two lanes were blocked due to a crash around 11:15 a.m.

Traffic was stopped between Gammon Rd and Whitney Way on US 12/14 West.

It was not clear how long this crash would affect traffic on the beltline. Although cars had started to move slowly just after 11:30.

The Wisconsin DOT estimated it would be cleared after an hour.

