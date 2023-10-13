Two arrested after gun brandished at juveniles & DNR cash box thefts, Whitewater police say

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) – What started as an investigation into a woman who allegedly threatened a group of juveniles at a McDonald’s led Whitewater police officers to a large stash of ammunition and several stolen guns, the police department reported Friday morning.

According to its statement, the juveniles told police on September 15 a woman that they did not know had been yelling at them at the fast-food restaurant and, while doing so, set a gun onto a table with the barrel pointing at them.

The officers concluded the woman was Kya Hines and found the man who was with her at the time, Trevor Barnes, had also handled the gun in question. Barnes, 21, had a previous conviction, they learned, and was not allowed to possess any firearms.

Less than a week later, officers served a pair of search warrants, the first of which led to Hines and Barnes’ arrest, the statement continued, adding that the second warrant allowed them to search Barnes’ home. By the time both searches were wrapped up, officers reported finding ammunition along with five guns, four of which had been stolen.

In addition to those incidents, investigators also linked them to a string of other crimes that happened outside of Whitewater, including stealing cash from Dept. of Natural Resources cash boxes. They are also accused of a burglary that happened in Walworth Co.

So far, Hines has been charged with disorderly conduct, intentionally pointing a gun at a person, and carrying a concealed weapon, the Whitewater Police Department reported. Court records show that a felony count of making a straw purchase of a gun has been added to the case. A month later in a separate case, she was charged with six counts of theft and a single count of burglary.

Meanwhile, Barnes faces six charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.

