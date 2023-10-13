Weekend events happening around Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather isn’t looking the greatest for outdoor activities this weekend, but there are plenty of good options to get you out and about this weekend.

Sarah Warner with Destination Madison listed events:

The Wiz (TYA version): The First Children’s Theater of Madison production of the year opened last weekend and there are more shows starting Friday. The theater presents The Wiz is happening Oct. 13-15, at the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts. You can buy tickets on the The First Children’s Theater of Madison production of the year opened last weekend and there are more shows starting Friday. The theater presents The Wiz is happening Oct. 13-15, at the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts. You can buy tickets on the organization’s website. Huntin’ for Pumpkins: Head to Middleton’s Lakeview Park from 6-8 p.m. on Friday to celebrate Halloween season. Attendees can enjoy a haunted maze and trail, hot cider and lots of fun. You may want to bring a raincoat! Harmony in Black: This performance at Capitol Theater features musicians as they create narratives of equality and justice. Harmony in Black is the start of a multi-year initiative, Musical Landscapes in Color, which aims to highlight underrepresented composers. This performance at Capitol Theater features musicians as they create narratives of equality and justice. Harmony in Black is the start of a multi-year initiative, Musical Landscapes in Color, which aims to highlight underrepresented composers. Tickets start at $14. ArtWorks Holiday Gift & Art Show: Those wanting to do some shopping this rainy weekend can find one-of-a-kind gifts at Klein’s Floral and Greenhouse. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It features local artists, who will showcase paintings, jewelry, photos and more.

