Weekend events happening around Madison

Sarah Warner with Destination Madison listed events.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather isn’t looking the greatest for outdoor activities this weekend, but there are plenty of good options to get you out and about this weekend.

Sarah Warner with Destination Madison listed events:

  1. The Wiz (TYA version): The First Children’s Theater of Madison production of the year opened last weekend and there are more shows starting Friday. The theater presents The Wiz is happening Oct. 13-15, at the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts. You can buy tickets on the organization’s website.
  2. Huntin’ for Pumpkins: Head to Middleton’s Lakeview Park from 6-8 p.m. on Friday to celebrate Halloween season. Attendees can enjoy a haunted maze and trail, hot cider and lots of fun. You may want to bring a raincoat!
  3. Harmony in Black: This performance at Capitol Theater features musicians as they create narratives of equality and justice. Harmony in Black is the start of a multi-year initiative, Musical Landscapes in Color, which aims to highlight underrepresented composers. Tickets start at $14.
  4. ArtWorks Holiday Gift & Art Show: Those wanting to do some shopping this rainy weekend can find one-of-a-kind gifts at Klein’s Floral and Greenhouse. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It features local artists, who will showcase paintings, jewelry, photos and more.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Injured driver identified in Iowa Co. fatal crash
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison

Latest News

Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission checks should be signed by the president and...
Cambridge Community EMS & Fire Commission breaks own rules when it comes to taxpayer dollars
NBC15 Investigates used an open records request to track commission accounting documents,...
Cambridge Community EMS & Fire Commission breaks own rules when it comes to taxpayer dollars
First Alert Days remain in place for Friday and Saturday as a strong fall storm impacts the...
First Alert Day Friday & Saturday
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society held Light the Night on Thursday, an event dedicated to...
Light the Night raises awareness, funds for blood cancer research
The event was held at the Henry Vilas Zoo for the first time, but the mission of LLS remains...
Light the Night raises awareness, funds for blood cancer research