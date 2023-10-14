Atwood Avenue reopens to two-way traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Atwood Avenue reopened to two-way traffic after months of construction Friday.

The section from Fair Oaks Ave. to Cottage Grove Rd. reopened, the City of Madison explained.

One lane on Atwood will stay closed for continued work, as well as the path on the lake side of the avenue between Walter St. and Oakridge/Sugar Ave.

Vehicles can also now access every side street from Atwood, although construction may temporarily change that day-to-day.

Metro stops in the area have moved to permanent spots.

Comments and questions can be directed to ENComments@cityofmadison.com.

