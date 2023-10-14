First Alert Day Continues

Storm moves east

Showers taper off on Saturday afternoon

Some sun returns late Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been quite a messy storm since yesterday as a strong area of low pressure moved in from the west and is now over Chicago. With this storm Dane County Airport has already received about 1 ½” by Saturday at 4 am, and many gusts over 30 miles per hour.

We will continue to stay under a First Alert Day at least through midday because of still very gusty winds expected and some areas of rain that will be bringing heavy downpours.

What’s Coming Up...

By noon, much of the rain will have begun exiting to the east and we’ll be left with a cloudy and breezy day, but we could still see the stray shower through the rest of the day. Highs today will reach to the lower 50s.

We’ll continue to stay below average on Sunday with highs only reaching 52, but clouds will have begun to break slowly, which will give us a chance to see some possible sun before sunset.

Looking Ahead...

For the beginning and through the rest of the week it will be much drier with partly to mostly cloudy skies, and slowly rising into the upper 50s.

