Friday Football Blitz Week 9: Mount Horeb/Barneveld holds perfect regular season record after win over Portage

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mount Horeb/Barneveld Vikings were looking to finish the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record ahead of Friday’s game, and they were able to do it with a 48-25 win over Portage.

