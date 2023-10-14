Friday Football Blitz Week 9: Mount Horeb/Barneveld holds perfect regular season record after win over Portage

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mount Horeb/Barneveld Vikings were looking to finish the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record ahead of Friday’s game, and they were able to do it with a 48-25 win over Portage.

If you’d like to show us pictures of your school spirit squad, band or wearing your team’s gear, send them below⬇️.

Symdon Chevrolet in Mount Horeb (Symdon Chevrolet in Mount Horeb)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.