Janesville play uses American Sign Language to host first deaf-led production

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Lights, camera, and American Sign Language- Janesville Performing Arts Center is set to host its first deaf-led play.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” will be told through ASL, visuals and symbols.

The director of the play says his team worked together to find interpreters and actors.

“Doing this is not just for deaf people to enjoy it, it’s for everyone to enjoy,” Director Joshua Castille said. “I think it’s allowing people to learn about deaf culture and deaf perspective.”

One of the leads Mei, who is deaf, feels thankful to be able to show her talent and love of acting with the community.

“I really want the audience to see the deaf world and the hearing world coming together and see these perspectives on life differently,” Mei said.

Shelton Tripp believes this play will mean something different for everyone.

“It’s been really low work but gratifying work, if you will,” Tripp said.

Hearing castmates say they learn to be better performers through ASL.

“You have to actually convey the question with your eyes and face,” the actor for Alf said. “That piece of ASL lends itself really nicely to telling stories. "

Before the cast takes a final bow, they will put on a performance for audience members who are blind.

“Allowing people who have low vision to come and touch the set and experience it because we get so much information on how we see things,” Castille said.

Performances for the play are October 19th to the 22nd. The last two shows will offer sensory friendly strategies and audio described technology.

