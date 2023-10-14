Madison Swifties flock to Marcus Point Cinema as “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” hits theaters nationwide

The movie is a concert film experience that showcases The Eras Tour in a cinematic view.(Abigail Leavins)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From stadiums to football fields, Taylor Swift begins her movie theater takeover with her new film hitting theaters across the country on Friday.

Fans are excited and say they are impressed with how Swift has evolved her music over the course of her career. The movie is a concert film experience that showcases The Eras Tour in a cinematic view.

“I think Taylor Swift is so inspirational with her music and how she has the ability to change what she does almost every year,” Taylor Swift fan Ann Mae said. “And the fact that she’s made over 10 albums in the span of 17 years and that she’s broken records as a female artist is just really inspirational.”

The Madison Marcus Point Cinema has 22 showings of the new movie and prices will vary depending on the screen size. Tickets generally range between $14 and $22.

