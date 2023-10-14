Officer involved shooting leaves man dead, police dog seriously hurt

CITY OF FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice and Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Saturday, October 14.

Fond du Lac Police and County Deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance around 6 a.m. on the 500 block of Drury Place in the City of Fond du Lac.

When officials arrived, they encountered a man sitting inside a vehicle. Shortly after they found the vehicle, gunfire was exchanged between a sheriff’s deputy and the man.

First aid was rendered to the man since he sustained injures but he was pronounced dead on scene.

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Canine was shot and seriously injured. The dog is receiving critical care at a veterinarian hospital. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office say in an update in the afternoon following the incident that the K9 remains in serious but stable condition. The dog received life-saving treatment on scene, during transport, and at the veterinary hospital from a surgery team. There will be periodic updates about the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office K9 in the future.

The sheriff’s deputy that exchanged gunfire with the man was placed on administrative leave, per agency policy. No other members of the public or law enforcement was injured during this incident.

Officials have not released any identifying information about the man, police dog, or sheriff’s deputy involving the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation.

