People are working to preserve a historic church on land originally purchased by former slaves

Faith and football collaborate to help rebuild an historic church on land originally purchased by freed slaves. (Source: WJLA/CHURCHILL HIGH SCHOOL/CNN)
By WJLA staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTOMAC, Md. (WJLA) - Faith and football are working together to help rebuild an historic AME church.

Hand built by church members from 1915 to 1924, Scotland AME Zion church, along Seven Locks Road in the Scotland community of Potomac, Maryland, was the center of life for generations of predominately Black congregates.

The property was originally purchased by freed slaves.

A Maryland state historic site is being carefully preserved. A $10 million fundraising campaign is underway to rehabilitate this celebrated house of worship.

“This church was built on this site when Seven Locks Road was not paved,” said Jimmy Kemp, who is among those raising funds with Churchill High School football serving as a catalyst.

“Scotland was always a part of the hub of Churchill football,” said Kemp, son to the late NFL quarterback and member of Congress Jack Kemp and a former star quarterback for the Churchill Bulldogs.

The present-day team played northwest Thursday evening. At halftime of that game, Kemp and two other legendary Churchill grads were honored for their impassioned efforts to mobilize support to rehab Scotland AME: Eric Smith, once a star quarterback at Churchill who went on to play basketball at Georgetown, and Paul Palmer, a famed running back for the bulldogs who went on to become an all-American at Temple University. Both grew up in this part of Potomac.

“And it’s nice to have a homecoming for a cause greater than our own reminiscences,” Kemp said.

One reason why millions are needed - the land around the church is prone to flooding, so infrastructure changes are necessary.

The hope, once construction is complete, to open in September of 2024, the church’s 100th anniversary.

“The community is being galvanized, and we’re all being asked to do our part and help rebuild this landmark,” Kemp said.

Faith is partnering with football to return Scotland AME to its rightful place along Seven Locks Road. To learn more about how to contribute to the church’s rebuilding fund, visit scotlandamezion.org.

Copyright 2023 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports
Henry Vilas Zoo staff threw Eddie the giraffe a Bon Voyage party on Sunday before he heads off...
Bon Voyage, Eddie: Henry Vilas Zoo bids farewell to beloved giraffe
Officials identify Beaver Dam teen killed in crash

Latest News

Palestinians flee from northern Gaza to the south after the Israeli army issued an...
Palestinians stream south in Gaza as Israel urges mass evacuation and conducts brief raids
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal...
Blinken calls for protection of civilians as Israel prepares for expected assault on Gaza
Faith and football collaborate to help rebuild an historic church on land originally purchased...
People are working to preserve historic church
FILE - The sun shines through the clouds as it begins to set behind a pumpjack, March 30, 2022,...
US oil production hits all-time high, conflicting with efforts to cut heat-trapping pollution