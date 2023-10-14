Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARGYLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin couple is celebrating 78 years of marriage on Saturday.

Bernie and Juanita Rear were high school sweethearts and have five children- Bruce, Steve, Kathy, Holly and Gary.

The happy couple celebrated the monumental milestone Saturday in Argyle with family and friends. When they get together with their children, their children’s spouses, grandchildren, great-grand children and great-great-grandchildren, there are over 60 people!

Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary(Holly Adams)

They are farmers at heart and live on farmland in between two of their children’s farms, one of which is the family home farm.

The couple has a sign that was started for them on their 40th wedding anniversary and has been getting updated with more happy milestones.

Congratulations, Bernie and Juanita!

Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary(Holly Adams)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports
Henry Vilas Zoo staff threw Eddie the giraffe a Bon Voyage party on Sunday before he heads off...
Bon Voyage, Eddie: Henry Vilas Zoo bids farewell to beloved giraffe
Officials identify Beaver Dam teen killed in crash

Latest News

Car for FDL County Sheriff
Officer involved shooting leaves man dead, police dog seriously hurt
Alert is expected to expire middday
First Alert Day Continues
Waunakee won 52-0.
Week 9: Waunakee barrels over Beaver Dam
Mount Horeb/Barneveld won 48-25.
Week 9: Mount Horeb/Barneveld remains undefeated in regular season with win over Portage