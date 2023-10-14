Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story

A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story. (Source: @meggmordaunt/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A young girl in North Carolina reportedly had a pretty unique request for a bedtime story.

Megan Mordaunt, an au pair based in the Charlotte area, shared a video on TikTok last month of her reading an unconventional bedtime story to the little girl she watches.

Instead of the usual children’s books requested by the toddler, Mordaunt said the 3-year-old girl asked her to read aloud the instructional manual for the family’s iced coffee machine.

Mordaunt’s video has since been viewed hundreds of times while receiving more than 2,500 comments.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports
Henry Vilas Zoo staff threw Eddie the giraffe a Bon Voyage party on Sunday before he heads off...
Bon Voyage, Eddie: Henry Vilas Zoo bids farewell to beloved giraffe
Officials identify Beaver Dam teen killed in crash

Latest News

Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary
A young girl requested that her nanny read a coffee machine manual to her for a bedtime story....
Young girl requests nanny read coffee machine manual for bedtime story
This aerial image made from video provided by WPVI TV shows police cars and officers around a...
Philadelphia officer leaves hospital after airport shooting that killed 2nd officer; no arrests yet
Car for FDL County Sheriff
Officer involved shooting leaves man dead, police dog seriously hurt