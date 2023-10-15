Calm Start To Week

Sunshine Returns

Cool Temperatures

Fall Color Near Peak

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weak disturbance moves through tonight with some cloud cover. Otherwise, a much-improved forecast to start the week with sunshine returning and good opportunities to check out some fall color. Enjoy it, because clouds and rain chances return by mid-week and will likely last through the end of the week. Temperatures look to remain below normal with overnight lows at times dipping into the 30s with small frost chances.

What’s Coming Up...

Becoming mostly cloudy tonight with lows into the lower 40s. Light northerly winds 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy becoming partly cloudy Monday. Cool with highs into the lower 50s along a light northerly wind 5-10 mph. Clearing skies Monday night and chilly. Lows dipping into the upper 30s with isolated frost possible. Mostly sunny and nice Tuesday with highs into the upper 50s. Mostly clear Tuesday night with lows into the lower 40s. Increasing clouds Wednesday with a late day shower possible. Warmer with highs into the lower 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Scattered showers will remain possible Thursday and Friday and perhaps lingering into Saturday. Late next weekend should allow for the return of sunshine. Temperatures will remain near normal to slightly below normal for this time of year. Fall color will likely peak in the next 7-10 days.

