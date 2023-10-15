Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin

The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.(Nicole Malott)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train schedule was announced for this year, and the train is set to make several stops in the cheese state.

The train’s schedule shows 13 stops in Wisconsin, all happening Dec. 3-5:

DayCityTimeAddress
Dec. 3Sturtevant7-7:30 p.m.Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Ct.
Dec. 3Caledonia8:15-8:45 p.m.Railway crossing at 11402 County Rd. G
Dec. 4Wauwatosa4:15-4:45 p.m.Harwood Ave. railway crossing
Dec. 4Hartland5:45-6:15 p.m.Railway crossing at Cottonwood Ave.
Dec. 4Oconomowoc6:45-7:15 p.m.South Silver Lake St. railway crossing
Dec. 4Watertown8-8:30 p.m.Brandt Quirk Park parking lot adjacent to CPKC tracks
Dec. 4Columbus9:15-9:45 p.m.Amtrak Depot, 395 N Ludington St.
Dec. 5Portage1:15-1:45 p.m.CPKC yard adjacent to Averbeck St.
Dec. 5Wisconsin Dells2:45-3:15 p.m.Amtrak Depot, 100 La Crosse St.
Dec. 5Mauston4:15-4:40 p.m.Division St. railway crossing
Dec. 5Tomah5:30-6:00 p.m.Amtrak Depot, 205 North Superior Ave.
Dec. 5Sparta6:50-7:20 p.m.Corner of S. Water St. and Milwaukee
Dec. 5La Crosse8:30-9:00 p.m.Amtrak Station, 601 Saint Andrew St.

Performers for the Wisconsin leg of the tour are Tenille Townes and Breland.

The train will tour through much of the U.S. from Nov. to Dec., before finishing up in Alberta.

According to the CPKC website, the train raises money and donates food for food banks across the continent.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports
Henry Vilas Zoo staff threw Eddie the giraffe a Bon Voyage party on Sunday before he heads off...
Bon Voyage, Eddie: Henry Vilas Zoo bids farewell to beloved giraffe
Officials identify Beaver Dam teen killed in crash

Latest News

(FILE)
One arrested in Fitchburg Friday shooting
“Gameday’s best tailgate” returned with Badgers (mostly) and Hawkeyes fans at Union South.
Houses divided: Wisconsin-Iowa rivalry at Badger Bash
The Reedsburg Wisconsin Dells Youth Hockey team is honoring Evelyn Gurney by hosting a memorial...
Hockey community plans memorial tournament for Reedsburg teammate killed in May
A Wisconsin couple is celebrating 78 years of marriage on Saturday.
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary