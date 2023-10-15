Cool but drier weather this week

Partly sunny & breezy today

Winds die down tomorrow

Watching rain later in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The wet weather has finally moved out and we’ll have some more enjoyable weather to end the weekend. Overall this week is still looking to run cooler than typical for this time of year, with highs closer to late October standards.

We will have some dry weather for the first half of the week, giving the ground some time to soak up all the rain we’ve had the past couple of days.

What’s Coming Up...

Sunday will be dry but the clouds will still linger through much of the day. We’ll see some peeks of sunshine, especially during the afternoon. Winds will still be a bit breezy out of the north, with some gusts near 20 mph at times. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

A bit more cloudcover will move in during the overnight hours, but that helps keep our temperatures in the 40s. Clouds will slowly decrease through the day on Monday, with mostly sunny skies expected by the late afternoon and evening. Winds will be lighter and high temperatures will still be in the mid-50s for most of the region.

Looking Ahead...

Tuesday looks to be the best day of the week as temperatures will be a bit warmer with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, however, skies will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a few rain showers.

That will be ahead of the next system we’re watching that will move in from the west. It will likely bring scattered showers back to southern Wisconsin on Thursday, with the chance for some rain to linger into Friday. Temperatures will dip slightly behind that system: highs will fall back to the mid-50s for the next weekend.

