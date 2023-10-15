Cool but drier weather this week

One day of 60s in the 7-day!
Temperatures remain fall-like through the next 7 days.
Temperatures remain fall-like through the next 7 days.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Partly sunny & breezy today
  • Winds die down tomorrow
  • Watching rain later in the week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The wet weather has finally moved out and we’ll have some more enjoyable weather to end the weekend. Overall this week is still looking to run cooler than typical for this time of year, with highs closer to late October standards.

We will have some dry weather for the first half of the week, giving the ground some time to soak up all the rain we’ve had the past couple of days.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Sunday will be dry but the clouds will still linger through much of the day. We’ll see some peeks of sunshine, especially during the afternoon. Winds will still be a bit breezy out of the north, with some gusts near 20 mph at times. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

A bit more cloudcover will move in during the overnight hours, but that helps keep our temperatures in the 40s. Clouds will slowly decrease through the day on Monday, with mostly sunny skies expected by the late afternoon and evening. Winds will be lighter and high temperatures will still be in the mid-50s for most of the region.

Looking Ahead...

Tuesday looks to be the best day of the week as temperatures will be a bit warmer with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, however, skies will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a few rain showers.

That will be ahead of the next system we’re watching that will move in from the west. It will likely bring scattered showers back to southern Wisconsin on Thursday, with the chance for some rain to linger into Friday. Temperatures will dip slightly behind that system: highs will fall back to the mid-50s for the next weekend.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports
Henry Vilas Zoo staff threw Eddie the giraffe a Bon Voyage party on Sunday before he heads off...
Bon Voyage, Eddie: Henry Vilas Zoo bids farewell to beloved giraffe
Officials identify Beaver Dam teen killed in crash

Latest News

Fall Color
Slightly Better End To Weekend
At least through midday
First Alert Day Continues
Alert is expected to expire middday
First Alert Day Continues
Rain Chances
First Alert Day Into Saturday
Final totals will be from 1" to over 2 1/2"
Our First Alert Days have arrived and brought plenty of rain with them