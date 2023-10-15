Crews attempt water rescue on the Rock River

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders are on the Rock River for a water rescue Sunday night.

Rock Co. Communications did not confirm who crews were searching for or how many people were involved.

An alert from police stated Janesville police and firefighters are on scene, the rescue beginning at the West Milwaukee Street Bridge.

“Expect traffic delays in the area as the West Milwaukee Street Bridge is temporarily closed,” the alert stated.

Dispatchers said they received a call around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. As of 5:30 p.m. crews are still searching.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

