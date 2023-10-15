Crews attempt water rescue on the Rock River

water rescue generic
water rescue generic(Pixabay)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders are on the Rock River for a water rescue Sunday night.

Rock Co. Communications did not confirm who crews were searching for or how many people were involved.

An alert from police stated Janesville police and firefighters are on scene, the rescue beginning at the West Milwaukee Street Bridge.

“Expect traffic delays in the area as the West Milwaukee Street Bridge is temporarily closed,” the alert stated.

Dispatchers said they received a call around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. As of 5:30 p.m. crews are still searching.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports
Henry Vilas Zoo staff threw Eddie the giraffe a Bon Voyage party on Sunday before he heads off...
Bon Voyage, Eddie: Henry Vilas Zoo bids farewell to beloved giraffe
Officials identify Beaver Dam teen killed in crash

Latest News

F-35
F-35 evening trainings scheduled for October
Janesville PD
Janesville PD: 14 mile chase leads to attempted homicide arrest
All events are free and open to the public.
UW-Madison Art Department to host Open Studio Day
There are some fun events happening in Madison Sunday, including a food truck fest and a family...
Fun events in Madison this weekend