F-35 evening trainings scheduled for October

F-35
F-35
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs announced they will be conducting F-35 trainings in the evening this month, warning of loud noise some nights.

The trainings will be held Monday, Oct. 16 through Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Monday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 26.

The DMA warned residents may see or hear F-35s taking off or landing until 8:30 p.m. on those evenings.

Officials said the trainings normally happen during the day, but pilots have to fly at night as part of their training.

Pilots will follow flight paths that limit noise for residents.

