Fun events in Madison this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There are some fun events happening in Madison Sunday, including a food truck fest and a family spooky movie.

First, head on out to Fitchburg for the first ever Fall Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The festival is being held at Four Winds Farm, and hosts local food trucks of all kinds, as well as local produce from the farm.

Organizers say it will be an afternoon of good food, good drinks, and live music. The Groubin Brothers will be performing to listen while you eat.

Then, head to the Glen in Madison and bring the whole family for an extra spooky Movies with Madison Parks.

Make sure you have a couple lawn chairs or a blanket. Tonight’s showing is Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

There will also be yard games and other Halloween activities.

The movie starts at 5 p.m., but activities start at 3 p.m.

