Houses divided: Wisconsin-Iowa rivalry at Badger Bash

Badger Bash Oct. 14
Badger Bash Oct. 14(WMTV)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Gameday’s best tailgate” returned with Badgers (mostly) and Hawkeyes fans at Union South.

“I’m the odd ball out in this one,” a Wisconsin fan visiting from Rockford said. His girlfriend and her family, also visiting, were all in Iowa attire.

This week’s Badger Bash featured the UW Marching Band, Spirit Squad and the NBC15 crew.

“Wisconsin fans have generally been nice,” Collin Hemann, an Iowa fan said. “‘Wisconsin nice,’ I guess. They’ve done a good job welcoming us in.”

The Hawkeyes celebrated a 15-6 victory over the Badgers.

You can join the NBC15 crew at Badger Bash 2½ hours before kickoff, every football home game.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports
Henry Vilas Zoo staff threw Eddie the giraffe a Bon Voyage party on Sunday before he heads off...
Bon Voyage, Eddie: Henry Vilas Zoo bids farewell to beloved giraffe
Officials identify Beaver Dam teen killed in crash

Latest News

30+ Wis. high school marching bands compete in state championship
Car for FDL County Sheriff
Officer involved shooting leaves man dead, police dog seriously hurt
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary
Alert is expected to expire middday
First Alert Day Continues