Houses divided: Wisconsin-Iowa rivalry at Badger Bash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Gameday’s best tailgate” returned with Badgers (mostly) and Hawkeyes fans at Union South.

“I’m the odd ball out in this one,” a Wisconsin fan visiting from Rockford said. His girlfriend and her family, also visiting, were all in Iowa attire.

This week’s Badger Bash featured the UW Marching Band, Spirit Squad and the NBC15 crew.

“Wisconsin fans have generally been nice,” Collin Hemann, an Iowa fan said. “‘Wisconsin nice,’ I guess. They’ve done a good job welcoming us in.”

The Hawkeyes celebrated a 15-6 victory over the Badgers.

