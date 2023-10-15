Janesville PD: 14 mile chase leads to attempted homicide arrest

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man was arrested on an attempted homicide charge early Sunday morning after leading police on a 14 mile chase.

The Janesville Police Department said a 30-year-old man fired multiple rounds at a victim in a domestic incident around 4:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The incident began on the 2300 block of Center Ave., but after being shot at, the victim ran to Roosevelt Ave. and S Chatham St., JPD explained.

The suspect caught up with the victim there and shot several more times before running from police.

After a 14 mile chase through Janesville, police say they were able to immobilize the man’s car around Ruger Ave. near the I-39 overpass.

The man was arrested on charges of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide while Armed, Fleeing an Officer, and 1st Offense OWI, JPD said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.