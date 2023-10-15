Janesville PD: 14 mile chase leads to attempted homicide arrest

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man was arrested on an attempted homicide charge early Sunday morning after leading police on a 14 mile chase.

The Janesville Police Department said a 30-year-old man fired multiple rounds at a victim in a domestic incident around 4:10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The incident began on the 2300 block of Center Ave., but after being shot at, the victim ran to Roosevelt Ave. and S Chatham St., JPD explained.

The suspect caught up with the victim there and shot several more times before running from police.

After a 14 mile chase through Janesville, police say they were able to immobilize the man’s car around Ruger Ave. near the I-39 overpass.

The man was arrested on charges of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide while Armed, Fleeing an Officer, and 1st Offense OWI, JPD said.

