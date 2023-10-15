One arrested in Fitchburg Friday shooting

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested in connection with a shooting in Fitchburg Friday.

An official with the Fitchburg Police Department confirmed Sunday police had made an arrest in the case.

Police had responded to a shots fired report Friday.

One person was found with non-life threatening injuries and taken to the hospital.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

