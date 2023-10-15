Slightly Better End To Weekend

Rain Has Ended
Fall Color
Fall Color(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Plenty of Clouds
  • Few Sprinkles
  • Remaining Cool
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our wet stretch of weather is finally coming to an end after widespread 1–4-inch rain totals across the area. While this was great for the drought situation, it did make for a dreary start to the weekend. While things dry out for the end of the weekend, sunshine will be slow to make a comeback. The first half of the workweek does look to feature much nicer weather. Overall, temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Cloudy skies tonight with lows into the lower 40s. Winds calming down out of the north 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy skies Sunday with a few sprinkles possible. Cool with highs into the lower 50s along a light northerly wind 5-10 mph. Mostly cloudy Sunday night with lows into the lower 40s. Partly cloudy Monday with highs remaining into the lower 50s. Clearing skies Monday night with lows into the upper 30s with patchy frost possible

Looking Ahead...

A nice stretch of weather Tuesday and Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Rain chances return late Wednesday and last through early Thursday. The best chance will come on Wednesday. Early look at next weekend calls for partly sunny skies and a nice fall weekend. Temperatures remain at or below normal for October standards.

