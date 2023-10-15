UW-Madison Art Department to host Open Studio Day

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin- Madison Open Studio Day returns Nov. 4 this year.

Organizers say 50 artist studios will be open for people to view student artwork and see inside classrooms and studios.

Demonstrations will also be a feature at the event for people to see art in action.

All events are free and open to the public.
All events are free and open to the public.(University of Wisconsin- Madison Art Department)

Open Studio Day will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the 6th and 7th floors of the Mosse Humanities Building and the Art Lofts at 111 N. Frances St.

The event is free, and you can RSVP online.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports
Henry Vilas Zoo staff threw Eddie the giraffe a Bon Voyage party on Sunday before he heads off...
Bon Voyage, Eddie: Henry Vilas Zoo bids farewell to beloved giraffe
Officials identify Beaver Dam teen killed in crash

Latest News

There are some fun events happening in Madison Sunday, including a food truck fest and a family...
Fun events in Madison this weekend
(FILE)
One arrested in Fitchburg Friday shooting
The 2022 Canada Holiday Train passing through Michigan and Indiana.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train set to visit Wisconsin
“Gameday’s best tailgate” returned with Badgers (mostly) and Hawkeyes fans at Union South.
Houses divided: Wisconsin-Iowa rivalry at Badger Bash