UW-Madison Art Department to host Open Studio Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin- Madison Open Studio Day returns Nov. 4 this year.

Organizers say 50 artist studios will be open for people to view student artwork and see inside classrooms and studios.

Demonstrations will also be a feature at the event for people to see art in action.

All events are free and open to the public. (University of Wisconsin- Madison Art Department)

Open Studio Day will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the 6th and 7th floors of the Mosse Humanities Building and the Art Lofts at 111 N. Frances St.

The event is free, and you can RSVP online.

