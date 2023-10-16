Bed sheets used for massages spontaneously combust, Madison Fire says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Bed sheets were about to catch fire on their own early Saturday morning just as firefighters arrived at a Madison business, according to the fire department.

The bundle of sheets had started spontaneously combusting around 2:15 a.m. when firefighters responded to an active alarm at the business, in the 600 block of Grand Canyon Drive, the fire department said in a statement. After getting the key to the business from its owner, the first firefighters went inside and reported smelling burning oils.

Fire crews wound their way to the back of the business, where they discovered smoking and charred bed sheets, the report continued. The sheets were still bundled tightly and warm from being in the dryer. They were taken outside, dumped onto the ground, and doused with water to put out any flames.

The fire department explained spontaneous combustion can happen when oily fabrics and other cloths are bundled together. The heat from the nearby dryer also likely contributed to what happened over the weekend. According to the fire department, the business owner confirmed the sheets had been used for massage care and still had massage oils on them. The owner said they were taken out of the dryer about five hours before the alarm went off.

