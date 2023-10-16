Enjoy the dry weather the next two days

Mix of clouds & sun today, chilly

Best day of the week: Tuesday

Rain chances return on Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was nice to see some sunshine to end the weekend yesterday! Thankfully after all the gray weather we had last week, we’ll see more of that sun to start the workweek. Generally, a pleasant, fall-like week is ahead of us but we will see rain chances returning to the forecast by Wednesday. We do have some dry weather until then so that will give the ground some time to soak up all of last week’s rain.

What’s Coming Up...

Today’s weather will be pretty similar to yesterday: the main difference will be lighter wind speeds. Winds today will be out of the north at about 5-10 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny at times. High temperatures will be in the mid to lower 50s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies overnight tonight and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the upper 30s by early Tuesday morning.

So it will be a cool start to Tuesday but temperatures will climb quickly to the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will stay light out of the west. Even though it won’t be the warmest day in the forecast, Tuesday is probably one of the best of the next seven.

Looking Ahead...

A system will move in from the west on Wednesday, reintroducing the cloud cover. There will be some milder air out ahead of the system, which will allow temperatures to reach at least the lower 60s by the afternoon. As a cold front approaches, scattered showers will be possible through the second half of Wednesday.

The wettest day looks to be Thursday as the main part of the weather-maker moves through the region. Scattered showers look likely, however total will be much lower than what we saw with last week’s system. A few showers may linger into Friday before we dry things off for the next weekend.

