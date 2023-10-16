Great Looking Tuesday

Get Outside Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beautiful start to the workweek and a stretch of weather that should be taken advantage of. We will enjoy another nice day Tuesday before active weather returns for the middle and end of the week. This could even linger into early this weekend. Temperatures will remain near normal to slightly below normal for this time of year. Fall color is also quickly approaching peak conditions.

Just a few clouds as we move through tonight. Chilly with patchy frost possible as lows dip into the upper 30s. Mostly sunny Tuesday in what is probably going to be the pick day of the week. Highs into the upper 50s. Increasing clouds Tuesday night with lows into the lower 40s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with some spotty showers developing. Warmer, with highs back to the lower 60s. A few showers Wednesday night with lows into the upper 40s.

Active weather sticks around for the end of the week and into early this weekend with scattered showers possible. We should start to clear things out late this weekend into early next week. Overall, temperatures will run below normal with a few days a little closer to 60 degrees.

