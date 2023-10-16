Janesville man celebrates 100th birthday

Vaughn Collicott celebrated his 100th birthday in Janesville with friends and family.
Vaughn Collicott celebrated his 100th birthday in Janesville with friends and family.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man celebrated a big upcoming milestone with family and friends Sunday.

Vaughn Collicott turns 100 years old on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Vaughn is a World War II veteran, an author and has been featured guest on the History Channel.

Happy birthday, Vaughn!

