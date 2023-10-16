Janesville woman sentenced for crash that killed boy crossing the street

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A Janesville woman was sentenced on Thursday for a deadly crash last year that killed a young boy who was trying to cross the street.

Brenda Violante was given two years in prison after she was convicted in July of knowingly driving without a valid license, resulting in a death, court records show.

According to the Janesville Police Department statement at the time, Violante, 40, was heading north on Prairie Ave. when she stopped at the stop sign at the E. Memorial. The boy was walking west on E. Memorial and was crossing the road on Violante’s side of the intersection.

Violante told investigators she did not see the child entering the street when she went to make a right turn and struck the boy.

The police department indicated in its initial statement that investigators did not believe speed was a factor, nor was Violante driving recklessly. Its statement also noted that she was being cooperative with the investigation.

