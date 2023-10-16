Madison educators, students discuss impact of AVID/TOPS program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and Madison Metropolitan School District announced the results of the newest AVID/TOPS evaluation.

The primary goal of the program is improving post-secondary achievement, and officials say they’ve done that. Students say the program provides more opportunities to help them be successful after high school.

“The most important opportunity I have had is being a part of the youth apprenticeship and internship of our interest, because it opened many doors for us, and helped us figure out what we wan to do,” Madison East senior Gigi R. said. “I feel proud to be a member of a program that is making such a major impact on students in MMSD.”

The evaluation goes through data of ninth through twelfth graders during the 2018-19 school year through the 2021-22 year.

The findings suggest the culture and community of AVID/TOPS helps narrow achievement gaps in postsecondary education, when paired with college preparation and support during college. BGCDC leaders noted impacts on postsecondary education and high school graduation also show that the high school portion of the program has been successful.

