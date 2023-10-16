Madison neighborhood fights for change amid grieving a teen’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The community fights for change after the loss of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed on Madison’s east side.

Organizers held a “Stop the Violence Walk’ at Hiestand Park on Sunday. The community, leaders, some of the family members and friends of Kyesha Miller walked the streets of Madison from the park to where Kyesha died. They prayed and spent time checking in on one another.

Amid lingering grief -- Anita Howard--organizer of the ‘Stop the Violence Walk’ wants to see change in this neighborhood.

“Once again there’s been too many, too many shootings,” Howard said.

The death of young, black boys and girls weighs heavy on Howard’s heart.

“I have nine grand kids and I get on them every day,” she said. “It hurts so bad. It hurts so bad.”

Howard believes what’s connected to the tragic killings is a lack of resources for youth on the east side of town.

“Something over here where they can have somewhere to go if it’s just to do homework, counselors---something,” Howard said.

“There is nothing there.” Others want local officials to reach out to their hurting community. “You can’t impact a community, you never step foot in,” Jazzman Brown said.

Jazzman Brown from Feeding the Youth has been providing meals for Kyesha’s family.

“I instantly felt sorrow for the family. I have been in contact with their family, and we are doing all we can to help them,” Brown said.

Kyesha’s little sister was at the walk---Ka’mya Smith--supported by her aunt and friends.

“To support my sister and show her how much I love her,” Smith said.

She reminiscence on her favorite moments with her big sister.

“I love how she is always doing dances and stuff with me,” Smith said. “She always let me play games with her.”

In the fight for transformation -- Kyesha’s name will not be forgotten.

Organizers of Sunday’s walk say they are planning to have another community event next month.

