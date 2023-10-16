Officials in Grant County & Illinois work together to find missing teen

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As temperatures dropped early Sunday morning, law enforcement in Wisconsin and Illinois worked together to find a missing teen.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois reached out to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office after 1:30 a.m. Sunday to help them look for a missing juvenile, whose vehicle was found in a Township of Hazel Green field.

Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office noted the brisk temperatures made the missing teen’s health a top concern for authorities. Officials set up a perimeter in the area and a K-9 was brought in to track the missing person.

K-9 Vezer tracked the teen for nearly a mile, and an officer found the teen just ahead. A Cuba City Police Department officer carried the teen up an embankment to his squad car to be treated for potential hypothermia.

Southwest Health EMS evaluated the teen’s condition, and the parents picked the juvenile up for further treatment.

The East Dubuque Police Department also assisted in the search.

