People gather at Madison’s Tenney Park in support of Palestine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those in support of Palestine packed Tenney Park’s shelter Sunday to mourn the loss of life, donate to relief efforts, and discuss the ongoing war.

Many who attended Sunday’s ‘Stand with Palestine” rally believe Israel and Palestine will eventually achieve solidarity.

“I don’t think that any realm that Palestinian liberty is antithetical or mutually exclusive from to Jewish freedoms,” Jonny Teklit said. The freedoms of both people can coexist, and I think you see that in how many Jewish people decry the acts of occupation and decry the acts things being done in their name or their faith.”

Samir El-Omari has family in Palestine, he says he wants a peaceful end to the war.

“The U.S. and Europe, they have to realize the only solution is to have these people, Palestinians, live in dignity and human rights exactly as the Israelis,” he said. “They both should live with the same rights and dignity in this land.”

But even if the fighting stops and hostages are freed, El-Omari says a resolution may be difficult to reach.

“I am more into the belief that in one democratic state. We all should live in this land because it’ll be very hard now to draw a line and say this is Palestine, this is Israel.”

Both supporters say dignity for Palestinians is what they are fighting for.

“There’s no way that this will continue forever, and Israel should know that. Power and force and war will never let them live in peace.”

Since the start of the war, more than 2,300 people have been killed in Gaza and 1,400 killed in Israel. Twenty-nine Americans have also been killed and 15 remain missing, according to the state department.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.