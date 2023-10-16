Police capture Whitewater man accused of holding woman for days, UWW confirms

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) – The Whitewater man accused of holding a woman against her will for multiple days and who was the target of a large-scale police search in the city has been captured, UW-Whitewater confirmed. In an update to students and staff, the university said police confirmed the suspect was in custody. The police department has not released any information about his capture.

The Whitewater Police Department and other law enforcement agencies have been searching for Yefferson Guzman Rodriguez for much of Monday morning. The search began after they responded to the home where he was living late Sunday night and set up a perimeter that lasted several hours until officers raided the home and discovered he was not there, according to an earlier police statement.

The Whitewater Police Department indicated Guzman Rodriguez was reported to have held the victim, who was an acquaintance, for days and had allegedly pointed a gun at her head. Police Chief Dan Meyer said that she was not injured during that time.

Officers responded to Guzman Rodriguez’ home, in the 300 block of S. Janesville Street, shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday after they were alerted to a woman needing help.

According to police, the suspect likely fled as the officers reached the scene. The perimeter was set up around the home as police believed he may have barricaded himself in the basement of garage. Officers searched the property but were unable to locate him. The scene was cleared around 7 a.m.

The police department also searched multiple other homes where people who knew Guzman Rodriguez, the statement noted. Whitewater Police Chief Dane Meyer stated most of the suspect’s family and friends have been cooperative with helping find the teen.

Currently, he is wanted on counts that include kidnapping, false imprisonment, and recklessly endangering safety. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 262-473-0555, option #4, or 911 if it is an emergency. Anonymous tips can be made at P3Tips.com.

The current incident comes a week after Guzman Rodriguez was allegedly caught breaking into someone’s home and arrested on counts of disorderly conduct and underage alcohol consumption.

The police department’s statement added that police have reached out to both the Whitewater Unified School District and the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater about precautions. The university has sent a notification to students and staff with a copy of the release, asking them to be vigilant and call 911 if they see anything suspicious. The confirmation of his arrest came in a follow-up to that alert.

