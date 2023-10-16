Police: Whitewater male held woman against will for days, suspect still at large

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) -Whitewater police say an 18-year-old male is at-large wielding several rifles after holding a victim against her will for multiple days.

Whitewater police confirm this is an active incident. The man from Whitewater, who is on the run, was described by the police chief to have held a gun against the victim’s head during this active situation. Police are searching for a man who is Spanish speaking, stands 5′8″, and weighs 180 pounds, according to WPD.

Authorities had a two-block stretch of Scott St. barricaded early Monday for hours before clearing the scene just before 7a.m. The investigation is ongoing. It is unclear the current condition of the woman.

The residential location, is less than a mile from UW-Whitewater. Police say will be releasing more information within the hour.

This is a breaking and developing story, check back for updates.

