Report: UW QB Tanner Mordecai broke his hand against Iowa

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tanner Mordecai takes shotgun snap
Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Madison, Wis.(Andy Manis | AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – More bad news for Wisconsin. The Badgers have lost another one of their stars for the foreseeable future.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday morning that a source told him quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand in the Badgers’ loss against Iowa. According to Thamel, a pin has been inserted into Mordecai’s hand and the team has no timetable for when he will return.

His injury means redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke will start this weekend as the Badgers head south to take on Illinois (3-4, 1-3). The team will also likely be without their veteran quarterback when #3 Ohio State rolls into town the following week.

The loss of Mordacai puts further strain on the Badgers (4-2, 2-1) who slipped into second place with Saturday’s loss. Running back Chez Mellusi is not expected to return this season after fracturing his fibula just over two weeks earlier against Purdue (2-5, 1-3).

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports
Officials identify Beaver Dam teen killed in crash
The Madison Police Department released four images of the suspects in a shooting that killed a...
Madison police release photos of suspects in shooting that killed teen

Latest News

Wisconsin beat Minnesota State 6-0.
No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey beats Minnesota State 6-0
Camp Randall Stripe-Out
Wisconsin to Stripe-Out Camp Randall for Iowa
Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) returns an interception 95-yards for touchdown as...
Wisconsin can strengthen hold on lead in Big Ten West if it beats Hawkeyes again in Madison
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against...
Hawkeyes’ identity unshakable under Ferentz