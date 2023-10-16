Toddler was in car with driver cited for OWI, Madison police say

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A toddler was inside a vehicle in which a driver was allegedly operating under the influence Monday morning on Madison’s east side, police reported.

Madison Police Department officers pulled the driver over around 12:30 a.m. near E. Johnson Street and North Lawn Avenue, according to a report. The 33-year-old driver was arrested and faces a charge of first-offense OWI with a passenger under 16.

A family member took care of the toddler after the traffic stop, police noted.

MPD added that a 35-year-old passenger in the vehicle was also arrested and faces an obstructing charge. Police took the individual to the Dane County Jail on a state Department of Corrections warrant.

