UW vs. Ohio State gametime set; will air on WMTV-TV

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The University of Wisconsin football team is headed to primetime for its biggest game of the regular season.

UW revealed Monday that its Big Ten matchup against third-ranked Ohio State will kick off Saturday, October 28, at 6:30 p.m. For those who don’t have tickets, the game will air right here on WMTV-TV.

The Badgers will likely be without a second star player come gametime as well. Reports emerged Monday that quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand in Saturday’s game against Iowa. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported a source told him a pin has been inserted into his hand. Thamel added there is no timetable for his return. UW is already without running back Chez Mellusi who fractured his fibula against Purdue a little more than two weeks ago.

The still-undefeated Buckeyes (6-0. 3-0) are the only currently ranked team left on Wisconsin’s schedule. Ohio State, who has scored at least 35 points in all but two games this season, just knocked off Purdue, 41-7, over the weekend and will be coming to Madison after a top ten showdown against seventh-ranked Penn State.

🚨6:30 p.m. CT kick vs. Ohio State on NBC🚨 pic.twitter.com/TTnaJ4MchH — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 16, 2023

After Saturday’s loss to Iowa, the Badgers (4-2, 6-1) will still be looking to climb back into first place in their division at that time. They and the Hawkeyes hold the top slots in the West with a single loss, but now Iowa holds the tiebreaker for the division crown.

The primetime start also means an afternoon Badger Bash. Come join the NBC15 News team at 4 p.m. at Union South.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.