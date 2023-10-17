Beloit Police warn of car thefts

Beloit Police Department said a group driving a stolen car crashed into another vehicle.
Beloit Police Department said a group driving a stolen car crashed into another vehicle.(Beloit Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit police are warning of car thefts and urging residents to be vigilant.

The police department recalled in a Facebook post Tuesday how a group of young people drove a stolen car and then crashed into someone else’s. BPD explained officers caught the group responsible a few months back, but there are young people looking for cars to take.

Now that it’s getting colder, police are urging people to not leave their car unlocked if it is warming up outside.

Those who live on streets with dead ends of wooded areas were also asked to look for stolen cars, as police say this has been a place where suspects have left these vehicles.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater police have Scott Street in Whitewater blocked off early Monday.
Whitewater man accused of holding woman against her will caught near elementary school
Spare Time opened its new location in Madison, on Oct. 12, 2023.
Spare Time opens Madison location; its first in Wisconsin
Incident causing disruption to Kwik Trip systems
Three hurt after shooting on Madison’s east side, police chief confirms
Over 50 shell casings recovered in shooting that killed teen girl, Madison police chief reports
Bernie and Juanita Rear celebrate 78th Wedding Anniversary
Wisconsin couple celebrates 78th wedding anniversary

Latest News

Former Saturday Night Live star – and the show’s most recent host – Pete Davidson is coming to...
Pete Davidson coming to Madison
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Wisconsin Republicans reject eight Evers appointees, including majority of environmental board
Wisconsin Senate gives final approval to bill banning gender-affirming surgery
Wisconsin Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos is flanked by State Rep. Robert Brooks, left, and...
Wisconsin Assembly approves $545 million in public dollars for Brewers stadium repairs