Gov. Evers declares October 17 as “Rise Up for LGBTQ Youth Day”

The Pride Flag flies at the Wisconsin State Capitol, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Madison, Wis.
The Pride Flag flies at the Wisconsin State Capitol, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Madison, Wis.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers declared October 17 to be “Rise Up for LGBTQ Youth Day,” joining GLSEN’s Rise Up for LGBTQ Youth campaign.

“I want LGBTQ folks, including our trans kids to know they are welcome, wanted and belong her in Wisconsin,” Evers said. “And I will keep fighting every day to continue our work to build a state where they feel safe, supported and loved being exactly who they are.”

GLSEN has a goal of making all students feel welcome in schools, regardless of sexual orientation. And their Rise Up for LGBTQ Youth campaign is specifically targeted towards raising support for LGBTQ students and bringing supporters together against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and policies.

“We continue to see harmful anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation here in Wisconsin and across the country—rhetoric that we know only hurts our kids, emboldens hate and violence, and threatens the safety, security, and dignity of LGBTQ people,” Evers said.

At the time of this announcement, Evers explained LGBTQ youth are facing negative treatment and negative mental health in schools.

The Youth Risk Behavior Survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that LGBTQ youth are experiencing mental health struggles. The survey found that 70% of these students have experienced sadness or hopelessness continuously, with almost 25% of LGBTQ students saying they have attempted suicide.

In his announcement on Tuesday, Governor Evers emphasized his commitment to standing up for the LGBTQ community, and especially LGBTQ youth.

“The state of Wisconsin joins LGBTQ kids, families and advocates in committing to combatting hateful rhetoric and policies that target LGBTQ kids and families and to continue working to ensure that all LGBTQ youth are treated with fairness, respect and dignity in school and elsewhere.”

