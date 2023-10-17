Group advocates for gun safety bills at Wisconsin Capitol

By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. – Moms Demand Action advocated for two gun safety legislation measures at the Wisconsin State Capitol building.

Madison mother Marsha Baldwridge thinks gun violence needs to be on the forefront of everyone’s mind.

“It’s important that we keep our children and our adults safe,” Baldwridge said. “It’s becoming an everyday thing and I don’t want people to think that it’s just another day.”

Baldwridge lost her son Charles Baldwridge to gun violence when he took his own life in 2008.

Moms Demand Action advocated for two gun safety legislation measures at the Wisconsin State Capitol building.

“It was the worst day of my life when I got that news,” she said. “And if there was a way to prevent that I would to see that and that’s why I’m here today. So that other people don’t have to suffer the way that I suffered.”

Baldwridge and other Wisconsin moms spent Tuesday pushing politicians to get on board with two bills. The first one, [AB173/SB205], would fund suicide prevention trainings for cities, organizations and gun retailers. The second one, [AB352/SB353], would provide a tax incentive for people who purchase gun safes.

The bills have received bipartisan support.

“Secure storage saves children’s lives,” Moms Demand Action Wisconsin State Chapter Lead Lindsey Buscher said. “It’s pretty common sense. Right? There’s nothing partisan about storing your firearm securely. So, we really feel like this bill should be a win win. It’s bipartisan which is fantastic so we just have to get it across the finish line.”

The suicide prevention bill has passed out of committee. The next step is a floor debate and full Senate vote, which has not been scheduled yet.

The safe tax exemption bill has been referred to committee.

