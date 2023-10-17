Iowa man seriously hurt after motorcycle wreck in Grant Co.

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Iowa man suffered serious injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle in Grant County, officials reported Monday.

The 39-year-old rider was heading east on Highway 133, near Potosi, and was going downhill. As he tried to make the curves, he drove on the wrong side of the road and had to jerk out of the path of an oncoming vehicle.

As he swerved back into his lane, he hit the guardrail and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The Dubuque man was flown to a hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office stated that the man’s motorcycle received heavy damaged and had to be towed away.

