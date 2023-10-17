Janesville Halloween enthusiast providing kids with free costumes

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -A woman in Janesville is making it her mission to ensure as many kids as possible can enjoy Halloween festivities.

Dubbed Janesville’s Queen of Halloween, Cyndie Hoiberg, is celebrating her 65th year of transforming her yard into an elaborate display of Halloween spirit. Last year her yard attracted more than 1,000 trick-or-treaters.

Inspired by the joy her decorations brought to others, Hoiberg initiated a costume donation drive to collect new and gently used costumes for children who may not have been able to afford them otherwise. Year-to-date she has given away upwards of 40 costumes to kids in need.

In partnership with Katie Myers State Farm, Hoiberg is working to continue the costume giveaway project with help from the community.

To contribute funds or donate costumes, you may Cyndie Hoiberg at 608-888-3553 or hoiberghaunt@yahoo.com. Financial contributions can be made directly to the costume giveaway project or by dropping off costumes at Cyndie’s home or Katie Myers State Farm at 4465 Milton Ave in Janesville.

All donations will be used solely for the purchase and distribution of costumes to children in need. Hoiberg’s Halloween display can be found on Randolph Rd. in Janesville.

